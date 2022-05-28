 
world
Saturday May 28 2022
By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Palestinian teen martyred by Israel army in West Bank: ministry

By
AFP
,
Web Desk

Saturday May 28, 2022

Israeli soldiers take positions during clashes with Palestinian in village of Azzun in the north of the occupied West Bank . Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP
Israeli soldiers take positions during clashes with Palestinian in village of Azzun in the north of the occupied West Bank . Photo by JAAFAR ASHTIYEH / AFP
  • A Palestinian teenager was shot near the town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank.
  • Israeli army said that "suspects hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails" at its soldiers.
  • Since late March, Thirty-five Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank.

JERUSALEM: A Palestinian teenager was shot by Israeli troops Friday near the town of Bethlehem in the occupied West Bank and died of his wounds, the Palestinian health ministry said.

Zayd Mohammed Ghouneim was shot in the back and neck and died in hospital, a ministry statement said.

Contacted by AFP, the Israeli army said that "suspects hurled rocks and Molotov cocktails" at its soldiers during a routine patrol in the Al-Khader district south of Bethlehem.

"The soldiers responded with live fire" that hit one "suspect", the army said, adding that troops provided first aid to the wounded individual before transferring him to the care of the Red Crescent.

Nineteen people, mostly Israeli civilians – including 18 inside Israel and a Jewish West Bank settler – have been killed in attacks in Israel by Palestinians and Israeli Arabs since late March.

Israeli security forces have responded with raids inside Israel and the West Bank, particularly in the flashpoint northern district of Jenin. Three Israeli Arab attackers and a police commando have died.

Thirty-five Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank – suspected militants but also non-combatants, including a journalist who was covering a raid in Jenin and bystanders.

More From World:

Seven Indian troops killed in accident near disputed border

Seven Indian troops killed in accident near disputed border
Puppy found with arrow pierced through neck, gets treatment

Puppy found with arrow pierced through neck, gets treatment
Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says

Monkeypox can be contained if we act now, WHO says
This new drug could cure baldness: study

This new drug could cure baldness: study
Indian girl puts hand in fan after parents refuse to buy expensive smartphone

Indian girl puts hand in fan after parents refuse to buy expensive smartphone
Watch: Children meet Batman at hospital

Watch: Children meet Batman at hospital
Al Jazeera to refer killing of its journalist to International Criminal Court

Al Jazeera to refer killing of its journalist to International Criminal Court
Benazir Bhutto paved way for women and mothers in international politics: Jacinda Ardern

Benazir Bhutto paved way for women and mothers in international politics: Jacinda Ardern
China, Russia veto US bid at UN to punish North Korea

China, Russia veto US bid at UN to punish North Korea
Indian man 'upset' with God damages Hindu idols

Indian man 'upset' with God damages Hindu idols
Watch: Netizens find burial for monkey in India ironic

Watch: Netizens find burial for monkey in India ironic
Man murders wife by beating her with wooden stick for not cooking him rice

Man murders wife by beating her with wooden stick for not cooking him rice

Latest

view all