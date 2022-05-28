 
entertainment
Saturday May 28 2022
Queen ready for a smooth and joy-filled coronation for Prince Charles?

Saturday May 28, 2022

Queen ready for a smooth and joy-filled coronation for Prince Charles?

Queen Elizabeth II is being asked to abdicate throne in favour of her eldest son Prince Charles for last few months following her health worries.

Royal expert Daniella Elser previously asked the Queen to make an "unthinkable" move and abdicate in order to let Prince Charles take the throne," adding that "she should retire as "she can no longer physically do" her job.

Elser went on to say: "A smooth, joy-filled coronation for King Charles III, one which starred his beaming mother casting a proud eye over proceedings, would be a world away from a coronation tainted by the sadness of her death."

During a panel called “70 Years of Duty and Friendship” Lady Pamela Hicks, the cousin of the late Duke of Edinburgh, was asked whether she thinks the Queen would ever abdicate her throne, to which Lady Pamela replied: “She will never abdicate.”

There have been speculations and rumours for last few months that the longest-reigning monarch could soon be putting her feet up, and military bigwigs are planning for Prince Charles' coronation. However, royal fans want to see the Queen as their monarch and pray for her long life.

