Sunday May 29 2022
Video: Camille Vasquez blasting Amber Heard over talking to the jury goes viral

Sunday May 29, 2022

Camille Vasquez’s demanding Amber Heard stop speaking to the jury goes viral.

The moment occurred right before the closing arguments on Thursday, when Amber turned towards the jury to answer questions regarding the meta-data of her photos.

Her insistent head-turning towards the jury promoted Ms Vasquez to interject and say, “Miss Heard, there is no question pending. And I would appreciate it if you wouldn't be making an argument to the jury.”

To this, Ms Heard responded with a short but serious quip, “Sorry, I thought you had asked me about it.”

Vasquez ended with a clap back, “No, I didn't ask you about anything.”

Check it out below:



