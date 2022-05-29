Prince Harry, Meghan Markle branded ‘fame hungry’ by PR expert

File Footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s ‘fame mad’ approach to their post-royal lifestyle is the reason they are criticised by Britons, a PR expert said, adding that on the other hand, Prince Charles’ TV appearance is a stark contrast.

Talking to The Daily Star, PR maven Lucy Hood opened up about why Prince Charles and his wife Camilla are allowed to appear on TV without garnering negative press but the same can’t be said about Harry and Meghan.

“Off the cuff straight away.... I think it is to do with the programmes. Both Eastenders and Coronation Street are hugely respected British institutions rather than the US based Netflix, they feel like sort of warm comfy blankets,” she explained.

Prince Charles has also earlier appeared on a 2000 episode of Coronation Street.

Hood continued: “People actually live and breathe those soaps and don't see the characters as actors but as people.”

She then went on to explain why Harry and Meghan seem ‘fame mad’ to the people of Britain, saying: “They see Charles’ motivation as being wholly different from Meghan and Harry.”

“They think Meghan is insincere because she was an American actress first and foremost, and very much courted that celebrity life and I don't think Brits are overly comfortable with that,” she added.

“We like our Royals to be Royals with all the pomp, ceremony and tradition that comes with it. If they want to get closer to us by a guest appearance in one of our favourite British TV soaps then that is great. That's how I think the public thinks... honestly,” concluded Hood.



