Monday May 30 2022
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry could make a ‘surprise appearance’ on Buckingham Palace balcony

Duke of Sussex Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, along with their children Archie and Lilibet, could make a "surprise appearance" on the balcony of the Buckingham Palace on June 5, when Queen Elizabeth may emerge there again with royal family members after Trooping of the Colour and a flypast.

This was disclosed by Meghan and Harry’s biographer Omid Scobie recently.

Talking to media in London, he said the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to attend a cathedral service early next month as part of celebrations for Queen Elizabeth II´s Jubilee year.

"We´ll definitely see Harry and Megan at the Thanksgiving service at St Paul´s Cathedral."

The royal expert said Harry and Meghan "will not be out" on the balcony of Buckingham Palace alongside prominent royals on June 2 to watch the Trooping of the Colour and a flypast.

But he said they could make a "surprise appearance" on June 5, when the queen may emerge onto the balcony again with family members.

