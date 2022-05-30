 
Mel B gets special birthday wishes from her fellow Spice Girls

Mel B celebrated her 47th birthday as she received love from her fellow Spice Girls on social media.

Victoria Beckham, Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell and Mel C sent their heartwarming wishes to the fellow band member.

Taking to Instagram, Beckham dropped a gorgeous picture of the duo hugging each other as she captioned it, “Happy Birthday Mel B, Kisses xx.”

Bunton shares a then and now picture with the singer to mark the special occasion a she wrote, “Happy birthday @officialmelb!”

“I get to call this strong, funny gorgeous woman one of my besties,” she added. “How lucky am I. Love you darling, have the best day.”

Joining the others, Halliwell wished the television personality on the photo sharing app with a sweet note, “Happy [email protected] love you so much. Hope you have a amazing day!”

“Happy Birthday Melanie! Hope you’re having an amazing day. I can’t wait to share the stage again with you. love ya xxx,” Mel C also showered love on the birthday girl.

Thanking everyone for their delightful wishes, Mel B dropped a picture of herself as she wrote, “Thank you for all your birthday wishes guys I’ve loved them dearly.”

“I don’t really like my birthday day as my dad’s birthday was Yesterday God rest his soul I miss him beyond words could ever say always but it’s good to celebrate the day your born no matter what’s going on so hey happy birthday to me you today if it’s your birthday too,” she added.



