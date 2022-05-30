Brooklyn Beckham, Nicola Peltz packed on PDA as they step out in LA

File Footage

Brooklyn Beckham and his new bride Nicola Peltz were spotted at the farmer’s market in Los Angeles as they appeared more in love after their lavish wedding.



In the pictures posted by Daily Mail, the budding chef and the model can be seen enjoying each other’s company as they browse through different stalls in the market.

The couple was packed on PDA as they locked lips while covering their faces with bouquet of gorgeous yellow flowers.

The son of David and Victoria Beckham donned a simple white t-shirt with a pair of jeans and had a black cap on with stylish shades.

On the other hand, Nicola slayed in a black maxi dress and black heels. She completed her look with a pair of sunglasses while her massive diamond ring sparkled in the sun.

Previously, she spilled to Vogue Magazine that her first meeting with Brooklyn did not go as most people would expect as she revealed they didn’t get along very well.

"We didn't get along at first,” the actor told the outlet about their first interaction.

However, the couple eventually began dating and got engaged in June 2020 and finally tied the knot in a star-studded wedding at Nicola’s father’s estate in Florida last month.