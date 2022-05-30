Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoying married life

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz - who tied the knot in Palm Beach last month - are enjoying the best married life.

The newlyweds appeared to be the epitomai of a cosy couple as they enjoyed a day out at a Los Angeles farmer's market.

The duo, who tied the knot in Florida at the beginning of April, looked head over heels for each other as they took a stroll together.

In one picture, the duo were smiling with joy as Nicola held onto a bouquet of yellow roses.

The aspiring chef, 23, kept it casual in a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a backwards baseball cap, and a pair of simple sunglasses.

Nicola, 27, was all about the summer vibe as she rocked a black maxi dress, heeled sandals, sunglasses and a tiny handbag.

The pair looked relaxed as they searched for good and, at one point, they shielded their faces with roses as they kissed each other.



Nicola and Brooklyn have spent most of their relationship in the US and have only travelled to the UK for short holidays with his family.