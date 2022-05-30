 
entertainment
Monday May 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoying married life

By
Web Desk

Monday May 30, 2022

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz enjoying married life

Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz - who tied the knot in Palm Beach last month - are enjoying the best married life.

The newlyweds appeared  to be the epitomai of a cosy couple as they enjoyed a day out at a Los Angeles farmer's market.

The duo, who tied the knot in Florida at the beginning of April, looked head over heels for each other as they took a stroll together.

In one picture, the duo were smiling with joy as Nicola held onto a bouquet of yellow roses.

The aspiring chef, 23, kept it casual in a white t-shirt, blue jeans, a backwards baseball cap, and a pair of simple sunglasses.

Nicola, 27, was all about the summer vibe as she rocked a black maxi dress, heeled sandals, sunglasses and a tiny handbag.

The pair looked relaxed as they searched for good and, at one point, they shielded their faces with roses as they kissed each other.

Nicola and Brooklyn have spent most of their relationship in the US and have only travelled to the UK for short holidays with his family.

More From Entertainment:

Hailey Bieber gets dragged after BFF ‘shades’ Selena Gomez online

Hailey Bieber gets dragged after BFF ‘shades’ Selena Gomez online
Nick Jonas shares views on fatherhood: 'be present and thoughtful as possible'

Nick Jonas shares views on fatherhood: 'be present and thoughtful as possible'
Archie spotted with parents Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in rare outing

Archie spotted with parents Prince Harry, Meghan Markle in rare outing
Queen Elizabeth choosing Lilibet over Prince Andrew? Royal aides spill details

Queen Elizabeth choosing Lilibet over Prince Andrew? Royal aides spill details
Prince Harry looked for Diana in Meghan Markle, claims royal butler

Prince Harry looked for Diana in Meghan Markle, claims royal butler

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning Lilibet’s birthday at UK home: Details

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning Lilibet’s birthday at UK home: Details
Diana’s butler sounds off on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘concerning’ love

Diana’s butler sounds off on Prince Harry, Meghan Markle’s ‘concerning’ love
Kanye West's former flame Julia Fox embraces Kim Kardashian’s bleached eyebrows trend?

Kanye West's former flame Julia Fox embraces Kim Kardashian’s bleached eyebrows trend?
Queen demanded Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘be on their best behavior’

Queen demanded Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘be on their best behavior’
Johnny Depp's kids coming to support their dad in defamation trial against Amber Heard?

Johnny Depp's kids coming to support their dad in defamation trial against Amber Heard?
Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘best date night’ with daughter North West in Italy

Kim Kardashian enjoys ‘best date night’ with daughter North West in Italy

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone reveals new wrestling name: Photo

Dwayne Johnson’s daughter Simone reveals new wrestling name: Photo

Latest

view all