Monday May 30 2022
Dominic Fike confirms relationship with ‘Euphoria’ costar Hunter Schafer

Monday May 30, 2022

Euphoria star Dominic Fike confirmed in a recent interview that he is dating his co-star Hunter Schafer
Euphoria breakout star Dominic Fike confirmed in a recent interview that he is dating his co-star Hunter Schafer.

Talking to GQ for their June/July 2022 issue, the 26-year-old actor/singer revealed how he fell in love with 23-year-old Schafer while filming the hit HBO show.

Fike shared: “In those moments, your relationship is accelerated because you’re so vulnerable with someone, immediately. Which usually takes a long time. Some people fall in love, like, months after they meet, or years after. We developed an attraction — it sped it up so fast.”

“We just really got to know each other so quickly,” he added.

Fike also referred to Schafer as his ‘girlfriend’ for the first time in the interview, also saying that he is ‘very much in love’ with her to the point that he once paid eight visits to a Prada store just to see Schafer’s face in the advertisements on their windows.

Rumours about Schafer and Fike striking up a romance first started doing the rounds in January when the couple was photographed holding hands at a Hollywood restaurant.

While Fike also shared a photo of them kissing in February, neither he nor Schafer had publicly commented about their relationship before.

