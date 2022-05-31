 
entertainment
Tuesday May 31 2022
By
Web Desk

'Top Gun: Maverick' director reveals he only had 30 minutes to convince Tom Cruise

By
Web Desk

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Top Gun: Maverick director reveals he only had 30 minutes to convince Tom Cruise
'Top Gun: Maverick' director reveals he only had 30 minutes to convince Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick director got candid to dish out how he pitched the movie to Tom Cruise with on 30 minutes.

During his conversation with Polygon, Joseph Kosinski shared he had to fly off to Paris where Cruise was shooting Mission Impossible.

"And I basically had 30 minutes to pitch this film, which I didn't realize when we were flying over. But when I got there, I found that Tom really didn't want to make another Top Gun," he said.

"It's one of those moments as a director, you have one on every film, where you're on the spot to make a case for why this movie should be made. I had 30 minutes to do it," he added.

"And at the end of the pitch, he picked up the phone, he called the head of Paramount Pictures and said, 'We're making another Top Gun.'

"It's pretty impressive to see the power of a real movie star at that moment," the filmmaker recalled.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry has 'no place' at royal table, branded 'lost doul' by Diana ex-employee

Prince Harry has 'no place' at royal table, branded 'lost doul' by Diana ex-employee
Queen Gold State Coach seen in London after 20 years amid Jubilee rehearsals

Queen Gold State Coach seen in London after 20 years amid Jubilee rehearsals
Queen aides afraid of 'Sussex bomb', have no 'power' over Meghan's 'unofficial UK plans'

Queen aides afraid of 'Sussex bomb', have no 'power' over Meghan's 'unofficial UK plans'
Queen era of 'steady visibility' coming to an end, says ex-Archbishop

Queen era of 'steady visibility' coming to an end, says ex-Archbishop
Johnny Depp, Amber Heard not to return to courtroom?

Johnny Depp, Amber Heard not to return to courtroom?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be trusted', will not be allowed in Windsor Castle

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle 'cannot be trusted', will not be allowed in Windsor Castle
Jennifer Lopez honours Memorial Day in a stunning red and blue dress

Jennifer Lopez honours Memorial Day in a stunning red and blue dress
‘Maid’ star Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are engaged: Insider

‘Maid’ star Margaret Qualley and Jack Antonoff are engaged: Insider
Amber Heard ‘adopted’ daughter Oonagh Paige?

Amber Heard ‘adopted’ daughter Oonagh Paige?
Archbishop of Canterbury ‘deeply saddened’ at missing Queen’s service

Archbishop of Canterbury ‘deeply saddened’ at missing Queen’s service
Kim Kardashian channels her inner Barbie, sports fuschia on LA streets

Kim Kardashian channels her inner Barbie, sports fuschia on LA streets
Meghan Markle 'terrified' ex-husband has 'axe to grind' with new book

Meghan Markle 'terrified' ex-husband has 'axe to grind' with new book

Latest

view all