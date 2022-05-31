'Top Gun: Maverick' director reveals he only had 30 minutes to convince Tom Cruise

Top Gun: Maverick director got candid to dish out how he pitched the movie to Tom Cruise with on 30 minutes.

During his conversation with Polygon, Joseph Kosinski shared he had to fly off to Paris where Cruise was shooting Mission Impossible.

"And I basically had 30 minutes to pitch this film, which I didn't realize when we were flying over. But when I got there, I found that Tom really didn't want to make another Top Gun," he said.

"It's one of those moments as a director, you have one on every film, where you're on the spot to make a case for why this movie should be made. I had 30 minutes to do it," he added.

"And at the end of the pitch, he picked up the phone, he called the head of Paramount Pictures and said, 'We're making another Top Gun.'

"It's pretty impressive to see the power of a real movie star at that moment," the filmmaker recalled.