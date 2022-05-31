Meghan Markle 'nerve-wracked' ahead of UK return, thankful for Lili 'distraction'

Meghan Markle is dreading her return to the UK, predicts royal author Duncan Larcombe.

Speaking to OK! magazine, Mr Larcombe highlighted how Meghan has not met the royal family in two years and coming back for Platinum Jubilee celebrations could be troublesome for the Duchess.

Mr Larcombe said: "For Harry, he came back for Philip's funeral and the unveiling of Diana's statue last summer – and, of course, he was meeting the Queen and seeing his dad not that long ago.

"But, for Meghan this is probably incredibly nerve-wracking for her. I will imagine that she with some reason, she will be dreading the return."

Bringing children Archie Harrison and Lilibet Diana is however a relief for Meghan, who is glad she will not have to make unnecessary confrontations with the family.

He said: "Having Lili with them when they return for the Jubilee is probably quite a good distraction.

"It will all be about the kids and kids' talk because you have to hope they wouldn't have long, drawn out, heart-to-heart chats in front of their children."

