A representational image of students appearing in an exam. — AFP/File

The Board of Intermediate Education Karachi on Tuesday announced the schedule for intermediate exams.

According to a press release by BIEK, the first exam will take place on June 18 and the last exam will be held on July 6.

BIEK Chairman Prof Dr Saeeduddin said that this effectively means that exams that were previously scheduled for June 15, will now be held on Saturday, June 18.

Here is the timetable for the intermediate exams: