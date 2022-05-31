 
Tuesday May 31 2022
Why 'Zendaya Fight' is trending on Twitter?

Tuesday May 31, 2022

Zendaya has been ruling over Twitter trends but for a bizarre reason as the actor was wrongly believed to be involved in a fight between two women.

A video of the physical altercation has been making rounds on social media in which a woman can be seen on the ground as she tries to hide her face while another beats her up.

Netizens appeared convinced that the woman who was later thrown against a wall in the video looks similar to the Euphoria star.

However, TMZ reported that the person was most likely Zendaya's doppelganger.

According to The Sun, fans have bombarded their speculations around the video which has been trending since May 29, 2022.

Why (expletive) would Zendaya be in a fight?" one fan noted.

Another wrote, "Likeyall really think out of all the celebs it's ZENDAYA that's having a public fight…What happened to common sense??

