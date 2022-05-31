 
Simon Cowell and Lauren Silverman hold hands in sweet PDA pic

Simon Cowell and his wife-to-be Lauren Silverman looked every inch the ‘it’ couple as they held hands together leaving the Britain's Got Talent studios together, following the show's first live semi-final on Monday night.

The multi-millionaire, 62, and his partner, 44, held hands as they climbed into the back of a luxury car after another night of performances.

While Simon sipped on a refreshing beer, the mum-of-one, who shares son Eric, 8, with The X-Factor creator, flashed her huge and stunning engagement ring.

Lauren looked stunning in a leopard print top and black trousers, with a stylish coat draped around her shoulders.

Simon opted for his signature white shirt and navy suit for the evening.

A source told The Sun: 'Simon cannot wait to have Lauren as his wife and didn't see the point in delaying it. He has taken charge of the planning and the date has been set for June.

'The ceremony is going to take place in London, with their son Eric front and centre, naturally.  


