Wednesday Jun 01 2022
Amber Heard says Johnny Depp ‘has taken enough of my voice’ amid trial deliberations

Wednesday Jun 01, 2022

Amber Heard slams Johnny Depp has come under fire for having taken ‘enough of my voice’ over the years.

The Aquaman star made this allegation during her closing arguments inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

Amber Heard made this allegation while addressing the jury ahead of closing arguments, inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

“Johnny has taken enough of my voice. I have the right to my voice and to tell my story.”

“Johnny promised me he would ruin me. That he would ruin my career, he'd take my life from me, death was the only way out

“And if I got out of this, what he'd do to me — he'd make me think of him every single day. He'd promise me global humiliation.”

