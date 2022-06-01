Amber Heard says Johnny Depp ‘has taken enough of my voice’ amid trial deliberations

Amber Heard made this allegation while addressing the jury ahead of closing arguments, inside the Fairfax, Virginia courtroom.

“Johnny has taken enough of my voice. I have the right to my voice and to tell my story.”

“Johnny promised me he would ruin me. That he would ruin my career, he'd take my life from me, death was the only way out

“And if I got out of this, what he'd do to me — he'd make me think of him every single day. He'd promise me global humiliation.”