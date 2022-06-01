Prince William ‘hopes’ to repair relationship with Prince Harry: Expert

 
Prince Harry is set to return to the UK with wife Meghan Markle this week for the Queen’s Jubilee, and while many expect his brother, Prince William, to be less than thrilled, one royal expert says that the Duke of Cambridge is actually hoping to fix the feud between the brothers.

Royal expert Nick Bullen told Fox News in a recent chat that while the royal family may be ‘nervous’ about Prince Harry and Meghan being a part of the Queen’s Jubilee after their bombshell interviews in recent months, the family is also very much ready to welcome them back.

According to Bullen: “I think the household really wants Harry and Meghan, as well as the children, to be part of the family.”

“What I’m told is that the whole family is really trying to repair the relationship with Harry," the True Royalty podcast founder added.

He continued: “There is a real hope within the family, from the queen, the Prince of Wales, Prince William and Kate Middleton, that the relationships with the Sussexes can be repaired.”

“Because at heart, William and Harry are two brothers who’ve loved and supported each other for so many years. For the Prince of Wales, this is his son whom he loves and supports. For the queen, this is her grandson, someone she loves and adores very much. Everybody wants to repair this relationship for different reasons.”

Bullen further added: “All I hear from all the households, whether it’s Buckingham Palace, Clarence House, or Kensington Palace, is that they want to find a way to repair this relationship.”

