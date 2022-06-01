 
Monica Lewinsky comments on Depp-Heard’s defamation trial: 'we are all guilty’

Monica Lewinsky reflected on Johnny Depp’s well publicised defamation trial against Amber Heard, declaring, no matter who wins or lose, “we all are guilty”.

In an op-ed published on Tuesday, Lewinsky wrote that previously she used to watch the ongoing trial in “bits and bytes” however, later she gave in to her “guilty fascination” just like others.

Lewinsky lamented that this trial has “drenched viewers in the taint of the dirt and aggression of the social media wars”.

The activist commented that viewership has been “obtained through video and social media clips”.

“It's like going to the opera and reading a couple of translated supertitles but not understanding Italian. Our consumption, therefore, has tended to be biased, curated, and cursory,” she noted.

What’s concerning Lewinsky amidst this “celebrity circus” is the larger implications for the culture.

“This legal spectacle would be sad enough if it just impacted the personal lives of Depp, Heard, and their loved ones," she added. “It would be sad enough even if we just considered how it has impacted domestic violence survivors or those who have sought strength in the #MeToo movement. However, it's the larger implications for our culture that concern me the most.”

Lewinsky mentioned in her commentary that this way “we are devaluing our dignity and humanity by choosing the trial for our own purposes on social media”.

In the end, the activist also put forward few questions for readers for self-reflection.

“As we have watched this story unfold, what does our opinion entitle us to? Does it entitle us to say whom we ‘believe’? And most importantly, does it entitle us to be cruel?” she asked.

