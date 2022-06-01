Johnny Depp angers some of Jeff Beck's fans with his presence

Johnny Depp attracted massive applause with his performance alongside Jeff Beck at the Royal Albert Hall in London, but some fans were left disgruntled that the actor 'took away so much' from the singer who they had paid to see at the gig.



Depp, 58, might not be the greatest vocalist, but he enthralled the most of the music lovers with his unexpected performance and received massive praise for his music skills.

He took the stage with Beck at the Royal Albert Hall in west London on Monday and Tuesday night after surprising fans with an appearance at Sheffield City Hall on Sunday.

There are speculations that the film star will continue on Beck's UK tour, which includes gigs at Gateshead, Manchester, York and Glasgow - but those reports have not yet been confirmed.

The Hollywood star reportedly left his London hotel on Wednesday after three nights performing with Jeff Beck as the jury continued deliberations in his defamation trial against ex-wife Amber Heard.

The Pirates of the Caribbean star was spotted leaving the 100 Queen's Gate Hotel London, where suites cost up to £2,390 a night, on Wednesday as his bags were loaded into a van.



During his exit, Depp received two pirate hats from a person that act prompted the actor to smile widely.

