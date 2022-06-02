Govt likely to face friendly opposition sans PTI in NA budget session on June 6

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf presides over NA session. — NA Twitter

President Arif Alvi summons National Assembly session for debate on budget for next fiscal year 2022-23 at 4pm on June 6.



Parliamentary observers believe that govt would easily get new budget approved from National Assembly in PTI's absence.

PM Shehbaz Sharif likely to unveil govt’s economic vision for steering country out of financial crisis.



ISLAMABAD: The coalition government is expected to face friendly opposition in the National Assembly's budget session on June 6 (Monday) amid the absence of the main opposition party, PTI, The News reported Thursday.

President Arif Alvi summoned the NA session for debate on the budget for the coming fiscal year, at 4pm on Monday under Section 54(1) of the Constitution of Pakistan.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is likely to unveil the government's economic vision to steer the country out of an economic crisis during the session. Meanwhile, the government is expected to take tough economic decisions in the upcoming budget 2022-23.



Watch: 5Ws of Pakistan's federal budget



Parliamentary observers believe that it would be an easy task for the government to get budget approval from the National Assembly.

The federal government had announced the schedule for the submission of the federal budget for the upcoming fiscal year 2022-23.

The Annual Budget for FY23, along with the Finance Bill 2022, was supposed to be presented in the National Assembly on Friday, the 10th of June 2022 as per the previous schedule.



“Prime Minister [Shehbaz Sharif] has been pleased to approve the schedule of submission of the budget for FY2022-23, in the National Assembly and its transmission to the Senate of Pakistan,” the notification issued by the Finance Division read.

The Finance Division accordingly requested that a special budget meeting of the Federal Cabinet may be convened for the consideration of the budgetary proposals.

“The venue and time for the special budget meeting of the Cabinet may also be communicated,” the notification had read.