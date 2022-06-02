 
pakistan
China reaffirms support for businesses operating in Pakistan

Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian — Video/Screengrab/China government official
  • Chinese Foreign Ministry highly appreciates positive remarks by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on CPEC.
  • "China would continue to support its companies in investing and operating in Pakistan," says Chinese FM spokesperson.
  • The PM said that Pakistan was keen to learn from China’s experience in reforms.

BEIJING: Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Zhao Lijian on Wednesday highly appreciated positive remarks by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on China-Pakistan relations and the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), saying China would continue to support its companies in investing and operating in Pakistan to realise win-win results and shared development.

"His (Sharif's) commitment to facilitating Chinese companies’ investment and operations in Pakistan has produced noble results. We highly appreciate it," he said during a briefing.

Talking to heads of leading Chinese companies and investors recently, the Prime Minister said that Pakistan was keen to learn from China’s experience in reforms, particularly in trade and agriculture. He said that Pakistan was looking toward China to seek support in every walk of life to ensure sustainable development, as Chinese development was a model to emulate in the fields of industry, trade, information technology, and agriculture.

Zhao Lijian said that the CPEC has given a strong boost to Pakistan's economic growth and livelihood improvement and added that it has delivered positive economic and social effects.

The spokesperson said that China was ready to work with Pakistan to act on China-Pakistan leaders’ consensus, dovetail development strategy, increase experience sharing in state governance, advance high-quality CPEC development, deepen cooperation in research areas, industries, and agriculture technologies and livelihood to unleash CPEC’s potential in accelerating growth and people’s welfare.

