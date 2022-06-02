 
Queen got Harry, Meghan picked up in bullet-proof Range Rover: 'Right thing to do'

Queen ensured Prince Harry and Meghan Markle reached their UK residence safely.

The couple touched down UK Thursday night, two years after quitting their duties as senior royals. Their arrival was well received by the monarch, who personally send bullet-proof cars for the Duke and Duchess of Sussex commute.

The couple landed in a private jet and were greeted by three of the Queen’s protection officers, reports claim. Bullet-proof cars took them, plus children Archie, three, and Lilibet, one on Saturday, from Farnborough Airport, Hants, to Frogmore Cottage, Windsor.

An insider told the Sun: “The Queen believed it was the right thing to do.”

Meghan and Harry will attend Trooping the Colour today.

Meanwhile, the 96-year-old in her Jubilee message said: “I continue to be inspired by the goodwill shown to me, and hope that the coming days will provide an opportunity to reflect on all that has been achieved during the last 70 years, as we look to the future with confidence and enthusiasm.”

