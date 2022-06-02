 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 02 2022
Sharon Osbourne sides with Johnny Depp, says he’s a gentle soul but lost his rag

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Sharon Osbourne shower support on Johnny Depp after he won the defamation case against ex-wife Amber Heard, saying that he is a 'gentle soul.' 

In an interview with Piers Morgan Uncensored, the 69-year-old television personality was surprised on Depp’s win, saying that she wanted him to win but did not expect him to.

She said, “(Johnny) is a gentle soul. I can tell you last night, he spent about 45 minutes in his dressing room on his knees, talking to this little girl that was reading her diary to him.”

“Now, I don't know many guys that would sit back and do that. There weren't any cameras around there were no film crews. He did it because he's a gentle soul,” Osbourne added.

She told Morgan, “Sometimes, I suppose, he lost his rag, but as a human being he's a good human being,” noting that his relationship with the Aquaman actor was “toxic.”

“For me, I related to it so much and I know alcoholic behaviour inside out and backwards… but they were both abusive, both very, very abusive to each other,” she said.

Osbourne continued: “At any time she could have left. She wasn’t a little wall flower, she was a mover and shaker in town. I mean look who she went with right after him, so she wasn’t some innocent little wallflower.”

“She knows the game, she knows how it goes,” she said, adding that Heard “wanted to destroy” Depp

“Johnny’s got a huge price on his head, the world loves him. The world really did want him to win and he's won and that's it,” Osbourne said. “She could have backed out somehow, she could have got to him, there could have been something to save it going on.”

“Because he wouldn't have gone this far, if she didn't push and push and push… she wanted to destroy him,” the talk show host went to say.

Osbourne further shared that she thinks the Pirates of the Caribbean star is going to get his career back, adding, “I think that all the great big filmmakers will want Johnny because when it comes down to it, it's how strong an audience you have? Johnny Depp has a huge worldwide audience.”


