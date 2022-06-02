 
entertainment
Thursday Jun 02 2022
By
Web Desk

Johnny Depp’s career prospects after winning Amber Heard defamation case laid bare

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jun 02, 2022

Johnny Depp’s career prospects after winning Amber Heard defamation case laid bare
Johnny Depp’s career prospects after winning Amber Heard defamation case laid bare

Experts have just shed light on whether Johnny Depp’s win against Amber Heard will help his career bounce back after six years.

According to ET, a Hollywood producer addressed Heard’s allegations of Mr Depp having lost his ‘lustre’ over the years.

In their interview, the insider weighed in on the ‘chances’ Mr Depp might be offered following his win against his ex-wife and admitted, “The damage that's done is done, and from this, it might start a process back to some sort of normalcy.”

More From Entertainment:

Senior royals join the Queen on Buckingham Palace balcony for Jubilee flypast

Senior royals join the Queen on Buckingham Palace balcony for Jubilee flypast
Queen Elizabeth appears on Buckingham Palace balcony to mark Jubilee

Queen Elizabeth appears on Buckingham Palace balcony to mark Jubilee
Queen’s Jubilee marred with arrests as protestors crash William-led parade

Queen’s Jubilee marred with arrests as protestors crash William-led parade
Sharon Osbourne sides with Johnny Depp, says he’s a gentle soul but lost his rag

Sharon Osbourne sides with Johnny Depp, says he’s a gentle soul but lost his rag
Johnny Depp becoming ‘too much of a risk’ for Hollywood?

Johnny Depp becoming ‘too much of a risk’ for Hollywood?
Prince George, Charlotte, Louis beam alongside Kate Middleton at Jubilee parade

Prince George, Charlotte, Louis beam alongside Kate Middleton at Jubilee parade
Lily Collins ‘reunites’ with Ashley Park in France to begin filming 'Emily in Paris' season 3

Lily Collins ‘reunites’ with Ashley Park in France to begin filming 'Emily in Paris' season 3
Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals their son was rushed to E.R. due to ‘bad allergic reaction’

Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria reveals their son was rushed to E.R. due to ‘bad allergic reaction’
Sam Asghari breaks down what he loves about Britney Spears

Sam Asghari breaks down what he loves about Britney Spears
Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with spectacular parade: See

Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee kicks off with spectacular parade: See
Kris Jenner keeps Emmy Award in her office: Here’s why

Kris Jenner keeps Emmy Award in her office: Here’s why
Just In: Amber Heard to appeal after 'disappointing' loss against Depp, rep confirms

Just In: Amber Heard to appeal after 'disappointing' loss against Depp, rep confirms

Latest

view all