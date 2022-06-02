Johnny Depp’s career prospects after winning Amber Heard defamation case laid bare

Experts have just shed light on whether Johnny Depp’s win against Amber Heard will help his career bounce back after six years.

According to ET, a Hollywood producer addressed Heard’s allegations of Mr Depp having lost his ‘lustre’ over the years.

In their interview, the insider weighed in on the ‘chances’ Mr Depp might be offered following his win against his ex-wife and admitted, “The damage that's done is done, and from this, it might start a process back to some sort of normalcy.”