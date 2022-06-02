 
entertainment
Prince Harry and Meghan not joining the Queen on the balcony: Here's why

Queen Elizabeth II has emerged onto the Buckingham Palace balcony once more for Trooping the Colour, but Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did not appear alongside the monarch.

It was announced that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex would appear on balcony for Trooping the Colour - but not with the Queen.

The Sussexes, who were at the ceremony at Horse Guards Parade earlier, did not join the royals on the balcony as the Queen decided last month that only royals carrying out official duties will be included.

Meghan and Harry, so far, appeared to be the nice guys as they have not made any attempt to steal the Queen's show with their any misadventure that might spark reactions.

The 96-year-old joined by more family members for an appearance in front of thousands of roaring well-wishers who have been allowed to stream down The Mall towards the palace.

The Queen was all smiles as she was joined by three of her children, Charles, Edward and Anne. Prince William Kate Middleton and their children, as well as a number of other relatives were also present.

