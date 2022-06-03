 
Johnny Depp to face film worker in court after winning lawsuit against Amber Heard

Johnny Depp might have won his bombshell lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard but his trouble continues as the star is slated to face off a movie location manager in court.

Gregg 'Rocky' Brooks slammed the 58-year-old actor with a lawsuit in 2018 for allegedly 'punching' him twice in 2017 when they were working on City of Lies.

The movie worked and accused Depp of “inflicting emotional distress” after attacking his rib cage.

During his conversation with The Sun, Brooks' lawyer Pat Harris appeared confident to face the Hollywood A-lister after his huge win in a defamation court battle.

"While we respect the jury’s decision, it has no relevance to Mr. Brooks’ case in Los Angeles," he told the outlet before adding, “Brooks' case is not about two Hollywood celebrities involved in a toxic relationship."

“It is about the assault of a hard-working film crew member by the star of the production," Harris continued.

"Mr. Brooks looks forward to his day in court."

The suit also claims that Depp's breath smelled of alcohol during the altercation. 

