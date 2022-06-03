 
Friday Jun 03 2022
Megan Fox refused Pete Davidson when he asked for Kim Kardashian’s number

Friday Jun 03, 2022

Kim Kardashian revealed Pete Davidson tried to get her contact number from Megan Fox months before they started dating but she refused the comedian.

In the latest episode of The Kardashians, the reality TV star shared how Megan told the Saturday Night Live alum that he would never get Kim’s number from her.

The SKIMS mogul said, "After we got together and it was a thing, Megan Fox texted me and is like, 'Is this (expletive) for real? Because he asked me for your number months ago.”

She added that the Transformers actor told Pete at the time, "Dude, you have a better shot of me and MGK (Machine Gun Kelly) getting eaten by crocodiles than you (do) ever getting her number. Never gonna happen. Do not ask us.”

Kim then went on to share that she got Pete’s number from a producer at SNL after she felt a spark when they locked lips while performing a sketch as Jasmine and Aladdin on the show.

Gushing over her beau in the latest episode of the show, Kim told Kourtney Kardashian and Khloé Kardashian, “People always say, ‘Oh, he’s so funny and it has to do with how funny he is,’ but that’s, like, fourth on my list of why I like him.”

“(He) always wants the best for people, can handle anything, always does it with grace. He’s really, really thoughtful, humble and just so genuine. I would say the best word to describe Pete is genuine,” she added.


