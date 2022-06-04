 
Sci-Tech
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
Reuters

Musk deal for Twitter dodges lengthy US antitrust review

By
Reuters

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

The Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021. Photo—REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration
The Twitter app is seen on a smartphone in this illustration taken July 13, 2021. Photo—REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/Illustration

  • Last month Tesla Chief Executive Musk said Twitter deal was "temporarily on hold".
  • Musk has secured equity and debt funding for the deal.
  • Last month, Elon Musk also sought more information about the proportion of fake accounts on the platform.

Twitter Inc (TWTR.N) said on Friday that the US antitrust waiting period for Elon Musk's $44 billion acquisition of the social media giant had expired, indicating it had dodged a lengthy review of the proposed deal.

With the expiration, completion of the deal is now subject to remaining customary closing conditions, including approval by Twitter stockholders and any other regulatory approvals, Twitter said.

Under antitrust law, deals are reported to the US government for review by either the Justice Department or the Federal Trade Commission. If either agency had filed a "second request" for documents, the deal would have faced an investigation that could have lasted months.

However, last month Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Musk said the Twitter deal was "temporarily on hold", while he sought more information about the proportion of fake accounts on the platform.

Musk has secured equity and debt funding for the deal.

In late morning trading on the New York Stock Exchange, Twitter was up about a half a percent at $40.10 a share.

More From Sci-Tech:

Google introduces suicide hotline for Pakistan

Google introduces suicide hotline for Pakistan
Which new feature is WhatsApp working on?

Which new feature is WhatsApp working on?
WhatsApp celebrates Stranger Things season 4 with new chat stickers

WhatsApp celebrates Stranger Things season 4 with new chat stickers
Meta working on Instagram access issues reported by users

Meta working on Instagram access issues reported by users
Internet not shut down in country: PTA

Internet not shut down in country: PTA

Which places did Pakistanis visit on Google's Street View in 2021?

Which places did Pakistanis visit on Google's Street View in 2021?
Fly me to the Moon: US, Japan aim for lunar landing

Fly me to the Moon: US, Japan aim for lunar landing
TikTok plans big push into gaming, conducting tests in Vietnam

TikTok plans big push into gaming, conducting tests in Vietnam

Hyundai to build $5.5 bn electric vehicle plant in US

Hyundai to build $5.5 bn electric vehicle plant in US
Qatar's 'Dr Cool' keeps World Cup stadiums chilly with solar-powered AC

Qatar's 'Dr Cool' keeps World Cup stadiums chilly with solar-powered AC
Most automakers fall short on climate goals: report

Most automakers fall short on climate goals: report
WhatsApp rolling out new group feature

WhatsApp rolling out new group feature

Latest

view all