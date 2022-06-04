Not interested in filing treason case against Imran Khan: Khaqan Abbasi

Khaqan Abbasi says this is not the time for politics as the country is facing unusual circumstances.

Former premier says PML-N has always given priority to the country’s interest.

He says the coalition government will complete its constitutional term and stabilize the fragile economy.

ISLAMABAD: Former prime minister and senior PML-N leader Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Friday said they are not interested in filing a treason case against PTI Chairman Imran Khan.



His statement came a day after a special committee meeting of the cabinet had deliberated over filing treason cases against Imran Khan and other PTI leaders in connection with the violence and hate speeches made by them during the "Azadi March".

Speaking on Geo News programme Aaj Shahzeb Khanzada Kay Saath, Khaqan Abbasi said they do not want to get engaged entangled in the game of labelling political rivals as traitors.

The PML-N leader said, “I haven't heard about the treason case, however, everyone knows that President Arif Alvi, Imran Khan and his other companions have violated the constitution.”

“Every leader of the Opposition was arrested in fake cases during the Imran Khan’s government, but we don’t want to get entangled in such a game of filing treason cases against political rivals as we have a bigger challenge to stabilise the country’s economy,” he added.

Defending the government's decision of increasing petrol prices, Abbasi went on to say that it is not about a popular or unpopular decision, it is about the future of the country and PML-N has always given priority to the country’s interest.



“Government is just removing subsidies on petrol prices as no country can afford to sell petrol below the purchase price,” he added.

The former premier said for political point-scoring, it was very easy for them to keep watching the country’s economy sinking under Imran Khan’s watch, but they took a decision and now they will complete their term and stabilize the fragile economy.

When asked, whether the incumbent government will survive until next year as Imran Khan was increasing pressure and urging institutions to interfere in removing the coalition government, the PML-N leader said Khan should explain the performance of his four-year government first.

“This is not the time for politics as the country is facing unusual circumstances, however, Imran Khan will not get anything by doing politics,” he added.



Abbasi advises PM to start political dialogue

In view of the ongoing economic crisis and tense political environment in the country, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi advised Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to start a political dialogue to steer the country out of the situation.



In a separate interview with a private TV channel, Khaqan Abbasi said that PM Shehbaz Sharif should invite all the political parties to build a political consensus at the earliest.

He asked if abuses and provoking people to attack will help run the country’s system.

“There should be dialogue to run the country’s affairs,” said Abbasi.

He suggested that all the political parties should sit together, lay down principles and make way for the political system in the country.

The country will suffer if the political leadership fails to reach a consensus amid the economic crisis, feared the PML-N leader. He urged the political leadership that their personal ego should not prevail over national interest.