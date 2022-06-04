Watch: Elephant shocks viewers by doing headstand, netizens enraged

—Screengrab via Twitter/Morissa Schwartz

In a rare incident, an elephant was seen doing what even most humans find impossible to do: a headstand. The mighty animal pushes its body forward and manages to balance its entire weight on its posterior limbs and head.

It seems to be the mammal's bath time when a person splashes water over it and it complies.

While one would initially think that the video is amusing, it has angered many social media users who point out that the elephant's act was not "natural".

Netizens said that the animal was trained to perform the act which means it was held in captivity.

The video posted by Morissa Schwartz on Twitter has garnered more than 378,000 views with over 13,400 likes.

The caption reads: "I did not know elephants could do this…"

Enraged social media users expressed their disappointment in the comments.

A user even thought the video should be taken down.

Another pointed out how animals were used for humans' amusement.

"Circus elephants do it all the time," said another unimpressed viewer.