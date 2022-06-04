Queen made Sussexes sit away from Prince Charles, William 'for a reason': Expert

Queen thoughtfully picked a spot for Meghan Markle and Prince Harry at Friday's Thanksgiving Service.

While the royal family gathered inside St Paul's Cathedral to celebrate 70 years of the reigning monarch, the Sussexes were told their position in the future of royalty through a subtle snub by Her Majesty.

Royal expert Ingrid Seward says that Harry and Meghan were seated away from Prince Charles and Prince William for a special reason.

"The Queen knows she has to begin to pass her duties on and she has been giving us clues to the future.



"Her Platinum Jubilee photo, showing her sitting in the Victoria Vestibule at Windsor Castle overlooking the statue of King Charles II, was symbolic — hinting King Charles III will soon be with us.

"So was Thursday’s balcony appearance with her son and heir and his son and his heirs — the present, the future and the hope for what is to come.

"But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are clearly not part of the plan.

"At yesterday’s service they sat on the opposite side of the cathedral from Charles, Camilla, William and Kate.

"Harry and Meghan were sandwiched between Princess Eugenie’s husband Jack Brooksbank and the Queen’s niece Lady Sarah Chatto.

"In Hollywood celebrities get annoyed if they don’t have a premier place in a restaurant. So being plonked behind the Duke of Gloucester who is 31st in line of succession to Harry’s sixth in line must have rankled. The Queen does not enjoy her family being at loggerheads, though neither does she enjoy being taken advantage of.

"When she eventually passes on her role to Prince Charles she knows that, unless things change radically, Harry will have his wish to be free," concludes Ms Seward.