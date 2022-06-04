Prince Harry ‘still creating tension’ in the Firm long after Megxit

Prince Harry has been blasted for still being a ‘thorn’ in the Queen’s side despite coming back for the Platinum Jubilee.

Royal commentator Martin Townsend made this claim during her interview with Express UK.

He began by admitting, “Obviously there has been a lot of quarrelling in the past but perhaps it is possible this Jubilee will help calm things down.”

“Yes, I think that's exactly what it is. The Queen isn't getting any younger, and the Duke of Edinburgh is not there anymore.”

“I think when a key member of the Royal Family passes on like the Duke of Edinburgh the family does tend to pull together a little bit.”