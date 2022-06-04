 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry ‘still creating tension’ in the Firm long after Megxit

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Prince Harry ‘still creating tension’ in the Firm long after Megxit
Prince Harry ‘still creating tension’ in the Firm long after Megxit

Prince Harry has been blasted for still being a ‘thorn’ in the Queen’s side despite coming back for the Platinum Jubilee.

Royal commentator Martin Townsend made this claim during her interview with Express UK.

He began by admitting, “Obviously there has been a lot of quarrelling in the past but perhaps it is possible this Jubilee will help calm things down.”

“Yes, I think that's exactly what it is. The Queen isn't getting any younger, and the Duke of Edinburgh is not there anymore.”

“I think when a key member of the Royal Family passes on like the Duke of Edinburgh the family does tend to pull together a little bit.”

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles' response to a school girl’s prom invite will melt your heart!

Harry Styles' response to a school girl’s prom invite will melt your heart!
Michael Fox's reveals how he takes up acting roles after Parkinson's diagnosis

Michael Fox's reveals how he takes up acting roles after Parkinson's diagnosis
Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in silver swimsuit just months after welcoming son

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in silver swimsuit just months after welcoming son
Johnny Depp picked his lawyer for defamation trial against Amber Heard from a movie

Johnny Depp picked his lawyer for defamation trial against Amber Heard from a movie
Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly’s ‘Tum Ho To’ a female empowerment anthem: Video

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly’s ‘Tum Ho To’ a female empowerment anthem: Video
Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, loses his first MMA fight

Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, loses his first MMA fight
Kate Middleton and Prince William share special birthday tribute to Harry and Meghan's baby Lilibet

Kate Middleton and Prince William share special birthday tribute to Harry and Meghan's baby Lilibet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘need media to elevate careers’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘need media to elevate careers’
Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate

Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys romantic vacay with Andre Gray in Jamaica

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys romantic vacay with Andre Gray in Jamaica
Prince Harry looked ‘out of place, bewildered’ in visit to UK for Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry looked ‘out of place, bewildered’ in visit to UK for Queen’s Jubilee
Johnny Depp's fans shower love over the actor outside Glasgow show after trial

Johnny Depp's fans shower love over the actor outside Glasgow show after trial

Latest

view all