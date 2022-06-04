 
entertainment
Saturday Jun 04 2022
By
Web Desk

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly’s ‘Tum Ho To’ a female empowerment anthem: Video

By
Web Desk

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly’s ‘Tum Ho To’ a female empowerment anthem: Video
Shehzad Roy, Sajal Aly’s ‘Tum Ho To’ a female empowerment anthem: Video

Shehzad Roy and Sajal Aly have turned love on its head with Tum Ho To and transformed the dreaded conversations of ‘needs’ vs ‘wants’ into a female empowerment anthem.

The music video (MV) focuses on showcasing the talent brimming within Pakistan’s girls and ponders the age-old ‘needs’ vs ‘wants’ debate of women working when “Tumhai kam karnae ki kya zaroot hai” (There is no need to work for you).

Certain scenes in the MV show off the couple’s struggles to save their marriage, from a restaurant dine-in that leaves Sajal feeling like a ‘burden’, to moments where she sees other women taking charge of their dreams, while she cannot.

The MV comes full circle shortly after her husband losses his job and they start drowning in bills and arguments.

It is then that Sajal is seen “taking to her own two feet” and joining a training program.

At this point, a major conversation emerges where Sajal turns to her on-screen husband Shehzad Roy saying, “Tumharae khayal main mughai kam karnae ki zaroorat nai hai, laikan bat sirif zaroorat ki nai hai.” (You think there is no need for me to work, but it's not about simply needing it, but wanting it.)

More From Entertainment:

Harry Styles' response to a school girl’s prom invite will melt your heart!

Harry Styles' response to a school girl’s prom invite will melt your heart!
Michael Fox's reveals how he takes up acting roles after Parkinson's diagnosis

Michael Fox's reveals how he takes up acting roles after Parkinson's diagnosis
Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in silver swimsuit just months after welcoming son

Kylie Jenner sets pulses racing in silver swimsuit just months after welcoming son
Johnny Depp picked his lawyer for defamation trial against Amber Heard from a movie

Johnny Depp picked his lawyer for defamation trial against Amber Heard from a movie
Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, loses his first MMA fight

Biaggio Ali Walsh, grandson of legendary boxer Muhammad Ali, loses his first MMA fight
Kate Middleton and Prince William share special birthday tribute to Harry and Meghan's baby Lilibet

Kate Middleton and Prince William share special birthday tribute to Harry and Meghan's baby Lilibet
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘need media to elevate careers’

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry ‘need media to elevate careers’
Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate

Shakira and Gerard Pique confirm they are to separate
Prince Harry ‘still creating tension’ in the Firm long after Megxit

Prince Harry ‘still creating tension’ in the Firm long after Megxit
Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys romantic vacay with Andre Gray in Jamaica

Little Mix's Leigh-Anne Pinnock enjoys romantic vacay with Andre Gray in Jamaica
Prince Harry looked ‘out of place, bewildered’ in visit to UK for Queen’s Jubilee

Prince Harry looked ‘out of place, bewildered’ in visit to UK for Queen’s Jubilee
Johnny Depp's fans shower love over the actor outside Glasgow show after trial

Johnny Depp's fans shower love over the actor outside Glasgow show after trial

Latest

view all