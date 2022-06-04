Johnny Depp sends crowd wild as he hits stage in Scotland: Fans scream 'Innocent, Innocent'

Johnny Depp, who took the stage back with Jeff Beck, received Rockstar reception at the Glasgow Concert Hall, Scotland on Friday night.

The venue was packed to the gills, as 3,000 music lovers showed deafening approval as the Hollywood star sang cover songs like "What's Going On?" and "Isolation." Fans screamed: Innocent Innocent'.



The Pirates of The Caribbean actor was clearly in a great mood, but didn't laugh or joke an sang and played guitar for around half an hour, and the crowd loved it.

The 58-year-old appeared to be Paul McCartney for the music lovers. McCartney is an English singer and musician who gained worldwide fame as co-lead vocalist, co-songwriter, and bassist for the Beatles.



Johnny Depp's fans are over the moon since his victory in the defamation lawsuit against ex-wife Amber Heard.

Showbiz stars, Industry's friends, and some politicians are admiring the jury's decision that gave Depp his life back. Some worlds famous personalities are expecting that he would also show his generosity and weave Amber Heard's damages.