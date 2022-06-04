 
Ella Eyre and George Ezra excite fans ahead of their performance at Queen's Jubilee concert

Musicians Ella Eyre and George Ezra, who are set to enthrall crowd at tonight's Jubilee concert to celebrate the Queen's 70 years on the throne, gave fans a glimpse of their preparations.

The singer posted a message on Twitter ahead of performance: "Big big BIGGG day at Buckingham palace, been in and out of rehearsals all week and it is going to be one hell of a show."

She also added: "Grab a pint or 5 and tune into BBC1 from 8pm tonight."

 Singer George Ezra has also shared his excitement at performing at tonight's Jubilee concert.

He tweeted: "Here’s something I never imagined myself saying. I’m playing at Buckingham Palace tonight for the Queen’s Jubilee!! tune in to Platinum Party at the Palace from 7.30pm on BBC One for a huge evening of music and celebrations."

Ella Eyre and George Ezra are joining the likes of Diana Ross, Alicia Keys and Queen with Adam Lambert in a huge concert outside the palace this evening.

