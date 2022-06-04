 
pakistan
Saturday Jun 04 2022
Court indicts Capt (retd) Safdar, MPA Imran Khalid in sedition case

Saturday Jun 04, 2022

Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar. — Twitter
  • Court indicts MPA Imran Khalid Butt as well.
  • Safdar was accused of passing “derogatory remarks” against state institutions.
  • He has also been charged with a sedition case in Lahore. 

GUJRANWALA: A court in Gujranwala on Saturday indicted Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and MPA Imran Khalid Butt in a sedition case for allegedly making derogatory remarks against the national institutions.

The case was heard by Judicial Magistrate Muhammad Azam who charged Safdar and Khalid with sedition. 

A case was registered against Safdar at the Satellite Police Station of Gujranwala. He was accused of passing “derogatory remarks” against state institutions while talking to the media after a meeting at the residence of MPA Khalid, who is also nominated in the case.

After hearing the arguments of the parties, the court indicted both PML-N members. 

The court adjourned the hearing of the case till June 20.

Meanwhile, Safdar has also been indicted in another case of sedition in a district court in Lahore. The accused denied the accusations. 

The court summoned the witnesses on June 10. Safdar was booked for making derogatory speeches at Islampura Police Station.

Safdar, who is the son-in-law of PML-N supremo Nawaz Sharif said that the case should be registered against PTI Chairman Imran Khan for targetting the army and the state. 

His remarks came while talking to the journalists after the hearing. He said that the real case should be against former chief justice of Pakistan Saqib Nisar and joint investigation team (JIT). 

