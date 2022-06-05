Johnny Depp really could make Amber Heard life ‘miserable’ for over $10 million in damages

Hollywood actress Amber Heard attorney Elaine Bredehoft recently said that the Aquaman star is unable to pay her ex-husband Johnny Depp more than $10 million in damages.

The jury on Wednesday found both Depp and Amber Heard liable for defamation following an intense trial riding on bitterly contested allegations of domestic abuse.

The seven-member jury in Virginia awarded Depp $15 million in damages after finding that a 2018 article penned by Heard on the "sexual violence" she had suffered was defamatory to Depp.

The jury also found that Heard was defamed by statements made by Depp´s lawyer, Adam Waldman, who told the Daily Mail that her abuse claims were a "hoax," and awarded her $2 million in damages.

A day after the verdict, when Heard’s lawyer was asked if her client will be able to pay up, her attorney Elaine said: "Oh no, absolutely not."

She added that the Aquaman star wants to appeal the verdict and "has some excellent grounds for it."

How Johnny Depp Can Collect $10.4 Million From Amber Heard

Legal experts believe the Pirates of the Caribbean actor has a wide range of options to collect money from Amber Heard.

One legal expert says the first option is Amber and her former husband can reach a private settlement, according to the TheWrap.

Johnny Depp can also forgive Amber Heard entirely and she would pay a symbolic $1.

Heard would be asked to pay only the legal fees of the trial by Depp.

Another legal expert believes, “There are a lot of hoops [Depp] would have to jump through. But he really could make her life miserable.”