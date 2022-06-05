Jesy Nelson's debut album delayed after songs 'fail to impress' record label

Jesy Nelson's first solo album has been delayed after early versions of her songs have reportedly failed to impress the record label.

Nelson released her single Boyz featuring Nicki Minaj in October after exiting Little Mix. However, the singer didn't find much luck in unveiling her album.

According to The Sun, the singer's unfinished tracks have not received a nod from her label Polydor executives.

“Jesy has worked incredibly hard on her solo music," an insider spilt the beans to the outlet. “After releasing Boyz last year, she let the label hear early versions of the songs she had come up with."

“The bosses felt sure there was potential there but they wanted her to go back to the drawing board. They felt the tracks would benefit from it — so that is what she has done," the source added.

"She is determined to only play them the new music when it’s perfect, so they haven’t heard any more since then.

“But she is a talented girl and everyone is excited to hear more when she is ready. There are high hopes for her debut album when it is finally complete," the outlet reported.