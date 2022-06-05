 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 05 2022
By
Web Desk

Jesy Nelson's debut album delayed after songs 'fail to impress' record label

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

Jesy Nelsons debut album delayed after songs fail to impress record label
Jesy Nelson's debut album delayed after songs 'fail to impress' record label

Jesy Nelson's first solo album has been delayed after early versions of her songs have reportedly failed to impress the record label.

Nelson released her single Boyz featuring Nicki Minaj in October after exiting Little Mix. However, the singer didn't find much luck in unveiling her album.

According to The Sun, the singer's unfinished tracks have not received a nod from her label Polydor executives.

“Jesy has worked incredibly hard on her solo music," an insider spilt the beans to the outlet. “After releasing Boyz last year, she let the label hear early versions of the songs she had come up with."

“The bosses felt sure there was potential there but they wanted her to go back to the drawing board. They felt the tracks would benefit from it — so that is what she has done," the source added.

"She is determined to only play them the new music when it’s perfect, so they haven’t heard any more since then.

“But she is a talented girl and everyone is excited to hear more when she is ready. There are high hopes for her debut album when it is finally complete," the outlet reported.

More From Entertainment:

Shakira responds to fans concern amid split from Gerard Pique

Shakira responds to fans concern amid split from Gerard Pique
'Frosty' Prince William 'not welcoming' towards Harry, Meghan upon UK return

'Frosty' Prince William 'not welcoming' towards Harry, Meghan upon UK return
Duchess Camilla 'voted for me every week': reveals 'EastEnders' Rose Ayling-Ellis

Duchess Camilla 'voted for me every week': reveals 'EastEnders' Rose Ayling-Ellis
Johnny Depp finally shares his true feelings after winning Amber Heard defamation trial

Johnny Depp finally shares his true feelings after winning Amber Heard defamation trial
Daniel Craig pays cheeky tribute to the Queen during Platinum Jubilee concert

Daniel Craig pays cheeky tribute to the Queen during Platinum Jubilee concert
Who is Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez boyfriend Edward Owen?

Who is Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez boyfriend Edward Owen?
Johnny Depp really could make Amber Heard life ‘miserable’ for over $10 million in damages

Johnny Depp really could make Amber Heard life ‘miserable’ for over $10 million in damages
Prince Charles pays emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth: 'You continue to make history'

Prince Charles pays emotional tribute to Queen Elizabeth: 'You continue to make history'
Prince William quips about 'century old' grandmother Queen in moving Jubilee speech

Prince William quips about 'century old' grandmother Queen in moving Jubilee speech
Heard lawyer Elaine gets fire shots from viral TMZ witness amid 'high-profile' interviews

Heard lawyer Elaine gets fire shots from viral TMZ witness amid 'high-profile' interviews
Amber Heard to work on movie that 'surprises the system', predicts ex-agent

Amber Heard to work on movie that 'surprises the system', predicts ex-agent
Kate sister Pippa Middleton sparks pregnancy rumours at Jubilee concert

Kate sister Pippa Middleton sparks pregnancy rumours at Jubilee concert

Latest

view all