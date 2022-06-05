Queen's Platinum Jubilee street party in Leicestershire turns into violence

 
entertainment
Sunday Jun 05 2022
By
Web Desk

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jun 05, 2022

The Queen's Platinum Jubilee street party in Leicestershire turned into mass brawl and ended with several arrests on Saturday.

Police had to detain three people, who were allegedly drinking, after the celebration of the Queen's 70 year reign turned into violence.

The brawl, which involve more than 20 people, also prompted police to urge people to 'drink responsibly'.

The local neighbourhood Police team for Charnwood shared a details about the incident earlier on Sunday, saying that they were called in to assist police teams from North West Leicestershire and the East Midlands Airport to deal with the incident.

