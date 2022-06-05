Johnny Depp's ex Kate Moss steals spotlight at Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant

Kate Moss amazed fans ass she danced at the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee Pageant week after testifying in Johnny Depp's defamation case against Amber Heard.

The fashionista, 48, got patriotic for the occasion, donning a Union Jack jacket alongside a chic black dress and red shoes.



The iconic model lived it up at the event in Union Jack outfit after her ex Depp’s win against his former wife Heard.



She was part of the procession, dancing and blowing kisses to crowds of fans from an open-top bus alongside makeup legend Charlotte Tilbury.

In a video, shared by a user on Instagram, the star is seen posing alongside a bus emblazoned with her image.

Kate, who dated Depp in the 1990s, testified via video link where she said rumours that the actor had pushed her down the stairs in 1999 were untrue. The former couple met in 1994 while in New York and embarked on a lengthy relationship before going their separate ways in 1998.

