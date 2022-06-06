Watch: Mukesh Ambani poses with grandson Prithvi at family event

Mukesh Ambani with family at the Arangetram ceremony for Radhika Merchant.—Instagram/NDTV

Mukesh Ambani hosts "Arangetram" ceremony for daughter-in-law to-be.

Youngest Ambani welcomes guests with his grandfather and mother.

Indian business magnate and industrialist Mukesh Ambani hosted an "Arangetram" ceremony for his daughter-in-law to-be at the Jio World Centre's grand theatre in Mumbai.

Arangetram is a graduation ceremony for a dancer after they complete their formal training in classical dancing. The "graduate" also performs their debut dance at the event.

One of the hosts of this grand event was Ambani's one-year-old grandson, Prithvi.

The youngest Ambani posed confidently with his grandfather and his mother, Shloka Mehta, wearing a pink kurta.

Prithvi was famous among all the guests and definitely the paparazzi's favourite.

Radhika Merchant, for whom the event was arranged, is the daughter of industrialist Viren Merchant. In 2019, she was engaged to Mukesh Ambani's son Anant Ambani.

Many popular Bollywood stars like Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, and Ranveer Singh showed up at the event.

According to Bloomberg Billionaire Index, Mukesh Ambani is the eighth richest person in the world.