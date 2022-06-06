Sons kill mother after she refuses to let one of them marry girlfriend

Former Trump campaign chairman Paul Manafort's hands are shown in handcuffs as he is escorted into court during before his arraignment in New York Supreme Court in New York, US, on June 27, 2019. — Reuters

Two sons in India murdered their 42-year-old mother for allegedly practising black magic and not allowing them to marry a woman of their own choice, The Hindustan Times reported.

Police arrested the culprits within 24 hours of the crime. The criminals confessed that they killed their mother, Nirmala Thakur because she would not allow the elder son, Akshay, to marry his girlfriend, Komal.

Thakur lived with her husband, Vijay, and two sons. Akshay is aged 25 while the younger brother is just 15. She was murdered with a sharp object between 1am to 5am on June 04.

Vijay was on night duty at work. He came back home around 6am and found his wife dead. He informed the police immediately and called his elder soon too.

The investigations showed that there were no forced entries or any signs of robbery. Police inspector Satish Pawar of the Wadala police station said that the team realised that it was an inside job.

Criminals confessed to their crime to the police saying that they had told their mother that they were leaving for a picnic. In actuality, however, they were close to the house.

Neighbours told the police that the elder son frequently had heated arguments with his mother about marrying Komal.