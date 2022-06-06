 
Snoop Dogg prays ‘everyone can learn to get along’ after Johnny-Amber trial

Snoop Dogg weighed in on the blockbuster defamation trial of Johnny Depp against his ex-wife Amber Heard.

During his appearance at the MTV Movie and TV Awards, the rapper was asked about his views on the infamous lawsuit.

"I really didn’t watch it because I was too busy doing Snoop Dogg," the rapper said, reported the AP News Agency.

“The life of Snoop Dogg is overwhelming at times, but I pray that everything is beautiful and everybody in life can learn to get along and be better with or without each other," he added.

Moreover, the hip-hop star also dished on cancellations of his non-US shows. “It was definitely hard for me to make the decision… there’s a lot going on in my life and the world in general," he said.

"I need some time… to really give my fans a great show when I go over there because they know how much I love them," he added.

“When I go back I want to make sure I’m mentally right, physically and spiritually right and I want to make sure that the world is in a better place," Snoop Dogg added.

