 
entertainment
Monday Jun 06 2022
By
Web Desk

Sharon Osbourne calls Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship ‘ugly’ and ‘extreme’

By
Web Desk

Monday Jun 06, 2022

Sharon Osbourne calls Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship ‘ugly’ and ‘extreme’
Sharon Osbourne calls Johnny Depp and Amber Heard’s relationship ‘ugly’ and ‘extreme’ 

Renowned British-American television personality Sharon Osbourne has expressed her thoughts on the explosive Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard defamation trial that gripped the world.

The 69-year-old TalkTV host said the lawsuit between her friend Depp and Heard was “ugly for both of them”, and suggested that they move on from it.

On Monday, during the conversation with Lorraine Kelly on her show, Osbourne shared her thoughts on the former couple’s defamation lawsuit when the host commented that ‘it must be difficult for you [Osbourne] as a friend watching that and seeing [Depp] going through that'.

"It's very ugly, for both of them. Listen, what goes on at home between two people, nobody knows all the ugly details - and we all have our ugliness in every relationship but theirs was extreme," Osbourne replied.

The former X Factor judge added: "Just move on with life."

Osbourne previously showed her support for the Pirates of the Caribbean actor, by describing him as a 'gentle soul' after he won his defamation case against his ex-wife.

More From Entertainment:

Travis Barker’s comment on wife Kourtney Kardashian’s post leaves fans ‘annoyed’

Travis Barker’s comment on wife Kourtney Kardashian’s post leaves fans ‘annoyed’

Beyoncé nephew Smith Jr sparks reactions with his rapping video

Beyoncé nephew Smith Jr sparks reactions with his rapping video
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘alienating’ royal fans: ‘So disappointing!’

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘alienating’ royal fans: ‘So disappointing!’
Meghan Markle, Harry skipped royal Jubilee party to avoid William, Kate: Details

Meghan Markle, Harry skipped royal Jubilee party to avoid William, Kate: Details
Queen Elizabeth’s whispers to Prince George decoded by lip reader: Details

Queen Elizabeth’s whispers to Prince George decoded by lip reader: Details

Prince Harry finally realizing ‘deep unhappiness’: report

Prince Harry finally realizing ‘deep unhappiness’: report
Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans baffled as she reveals her new look and identity

Kourtney Kardashian leaves fans baffled as she reveals her new look and identity
Vanessa Hudgens speaks out on 'Euphoria' vs 'High School Musical' debate

Vanessa Hudgens speaks out on 'Euphoria' vs 'High School Musical' debate
Prince Harry becoming ‘second class royal’ with each snub: report

Prince Harry becoming ‘second class royal’ with each snub: report
Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves as North turns photographer for mum

Kim Kardashian flaunts her curves as North turns photographer for mum
Meghan Markle’s hairdresser talks of Archie, Lilibet’s ‘real mannerisms’

Meghan Markle’s hairdresser talks of Archie, Lilibet’s ‘real mannerisms’
Tom Cruise is a 'mentor' and has ‘audience in mind’, says 'Top Gun' costar Danny Ramirez

Tom Cruise is a 'mentor' and has ‘audience in mind’, says 'Top Gun' costar Danny Ramirez

Latest

view all