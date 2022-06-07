 
health
Tuesday Jun 07 2022
Web Desk

A blood test might show if you are lonely

Web Desk

Tuesday Jun 07, 2022

There were some compounds found in the blood of people suffering from extreme social withdrawal.—Unsplash/Sasha Freemind
Scientists from Japan have revealed that blood tests can show if a person is lonely by judging the compounds found in their blood, The Daily Mail reported.

Japanese researchers scrutinised the blood samples of 83 people. There were some compounds found in people suffering from extreme social withdrawal.

High levels of long-chain acylcarnitine, which is a  fat linked to heart diseases, were found in the blood of lonely men. Compounds associated with depression, like bilirubin and arginine, were also spotted.

The study was published in the journal Dialogues In Clinical Neuroscience. Scientists believe that it is the first step through which they will be able to understand the biological roots of loneliness.

