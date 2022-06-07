Johnny Depp sends fans wild with exciting news, attracts 3m followers on TikTok without posting anything

Johnny Depp has given fans a big treat as he joined a social video platform on Monday following his $15million lawsuit win against ex-wife Amber Heard.



The Pirates of The Caribbean actor, 58, has amassed a staggering three million followers on TikTok without posting anything. In his bio, Johnny has written: "Occasional Thespian."

The star, regardless of his impressive following, is yet to post a single video. The actor isn't currently following anyone and hasn't liked any videos either.

Depp became a phenomenon on the video app during his trial, with many fans posting regular observations and updates.

Fans went wild on Twitter with one enthusiast writing: "I swear only Johnny Depp could've got me to join TikTok."

"Guys did Johnny Depp just receive 1 million followers on TikTok in one day?! Holy moly…wow!!," second one penned.

"I can't believe I'm having to dig out my old TikTok for a 58-year-old," another wrote.