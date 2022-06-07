Long queues at Islamabad, Rawalpindi petrol pumps after oil companies stop supply

A large number of vehicles stand in a queue to fill their vehicle petrol tanks at a petrol pump in Islamabad, on May 24, 2022. — Online

ISLAMABAD/RAWALPINDI: Long queues have lined up outside petrol pumps in twin cities — Islamabad and Rawalpindi — after oil marketing companies (OMCs) stopped the supply of the essential commodity.

A representative of the petrol pump association told Geo News that the supply has been stopped and tankers have lined up outside oil depots for refilling.

The official asked the OMCs to restart the supply of petroleum products as if the reserves of the petrol pumps run out, then businesses will be severely affected.

"We are in talks with oil supply companies regarding the matter," he added.

Meanwhile, Chairman Pakistan Petroleum Dealers Association (PPDA) Abdul Sami Khan told Geo.tv that the reserves of the pumps are running shortly after "Finance Minister Miftah Ismail announced another probable hike in petrol prices".

He maintained that the supply to the petrol pumps had not stopped yet, but due to the rush at the filling stations, their reserves might be exhausted soon.

Later, rebutted reports and clarified that the government has no plans to hike the price of petroleum products.

"There will be no increase in prices today, and there is no summary or plan to raise prices," the finance minister said in a tweet after media reports quoted him as saying that petrol prices will move up further.

"In the pre-budget seminar I never even spoke about petroleum prices. Channels running these tickers are doing a disservice to their viewers," the finance minister said.

In his address to the one-day long pre-budget business conference, Ismail said that had the government taken decisions in line with ex-prime minister Imran Khan and former finance minister Shaukat Tarin's deal with the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the price of petrol would have stood at Rs300 per litre.



Moreover, according to The News, the government cannot just stop at ending subsidies as it has to impose taxes on petroleum products.

"The IMF has asked for 100% withdrawal of subsidy on POL products. Once the subsidy is over, then the government will have to impose taxes and petroleum levy," the publication reported, adding that there is still a subsidy of Rs9.32 per litre on petrol and Rs23.05 per litre on diesel.