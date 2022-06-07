Meghan Markle and Prince Harry keep their words with the Queen

 
Meghan Markle and Prince Harry, who excitedly attended the Queen's platinum Jubilee celebrations last week, did not make even a single attempt to steal the 96-year-old 's show as per their promise to the Firm.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex also celebrated their daughter's first birthday at Windsor Castle on June 4 in low key event.

Lili's birthday was on Saturday, but the picture wasn't made public until Monday night, when the Jubilee weekend was over and when there could be no accusations of stealing the limelight from the Queen.

The timing of the release of the Queen's great-granddaughter's photograph seems to be part of Harry and Meghan's determined efforts to keep a low profile during their Platinum Jubilee visit.

The couple, appeared at the St Paul's thanksgiving service during the Jubilee celebrations, but otherwise stayed below the radar.

It's a difficult balancing act for Harry and Meghan, with such intense and fiercely divided public interest surrounding them. They're likely to be criticised if they seem to be courting attention, and blamed if they hide away.

