Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘paid supporters’ to cheer them at Jubilee

file footage

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are being accused of ‘paying’ people to turn up and support them outside St Paul’s Cathedral as they attended the Queen’s Jubilee thanksgiving service on Friday, June 3.

Talking to GB News, author and socialite Lady Colin Campbell weighed in on the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s presence at the thanksgiving service, and their subsequent absence at the reception that followed.

As per Campbell: “They didn't bother to show up because they could not contain their rage.”

She continued: “When they arrived and they were booed, and they expected a possibility of boos, so they had their paid clack of supporters there to cheer them along, that was sort of alright-ish.”

“They didn't like that they were booed, but they walked into the cathedral and absolutely everyone cold-shouldered them, in a way that only civilised people can do when they are cold-shouldering people.”

Prince Harry and Meghan were pictured walking into the cathedral hand in hand, and were seated far away from the rest of the senior royal family members; they were seated next to Prince Andrew’s daughters, Princesses Eugenie and Beatrice, and their husbands.



