Prince Harry, nephew Prince Louis striking 'mischievous' similarities unearthed

Prince Harry, nephew Prince Louis striking similarities in 'mischief' unearthed

Prince Louis certainly takes after uncle Prince Harry as he entertains Britons with adorable reactions from the royal box.

Like Louis, Harry was famous for causing chaos and sticking his tongue out during royal appearances back in 1980s.



In the documentary, ‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy’ Harry revealed to viewers: “Our mother was a total kid, through and through...One of her mottos to me was 'you can be as naughty as you want, just don't get caught.'”

Royal expert Robert Jobson also wrote in his book, quoting an incident from back in the days: “The brothers, still just eight and six, were having an argument on the back seat when Harry suddenly burst out: 'You'll be King. I won't—so I can do what I want!'”

Harry left the royal family in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle, to live a private life in California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their non-profit foundation Archewell, through which they carry out their philanthropic passions.