 
entertainment
Wednesday Jun 08 2022
By
Web Desk

Prince Harry, nephew Prince Louis striking 'mischievous' similarities unearthed

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jun 08, 2022

Prince Harry, nephew Prince Louis striking similarities in mischief unearthed
Prince Harry, nephew Prince Louis striking similarities in 'mischief' unearthed

Prince Louis certainly takes after uncle Prince Harry as he entertains Britons with adorable reactions from the royal box.

Like Louis, Harry was famous for causing chaos and sticking his tongue out during royal appearances back in 1980s.

In the documentary, ‘Diana, Our Mother: Her Life and Legacy’ Harry revealed to viewers: “Our mother was a total kid, through and through...One of her mottos to me was 'you can be as naughty as you want, just don't get caught.'”

Royal expert Robert Jobson also wrote in his book, quoting an incident from back in the days: “The brothers, still just eight and six, were having an argument on the back seat when Harry suddenly burst out: 'You'll be King. I won't—so I can do what I want!'”

Harry left the royal family in 2020 alongside wife Meghan Markle, to live a private life in California. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have their non-profit foundation Archewell, through which they carry out their philanthropic passions.

More From Entertainment:

Bella Hadid looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps

Bella Hadid looks every inch of a regal beauty in latest snaps
Johnny Depp supported by THESE two female stars after winning Amber Heard trial

Johnny Depp supported by THESE two female stars after winning Amber Heard trial
Kate Middleton strict instructions for chaotic Louis revealed: 'Stop doing that!'

Kate Middleton strict instructions for chaotic Louis revealed: 'Stop doing that!'
Queen met Lili 'more than once' to ease tensions, says Omid Scobie

Queen met Lili 'more than once' to ease tensions, says Omid Scobie
Amber Heard’s comeback potential laid bare: 'What did she do again?'

Amber Heard’s comeback potential laid bare: 'What did she do again?'
Kris Jenner 'swears on all her baby daddies' that she is not married to Corey Gamble

Kris Jenner 'swears on all her baby daddies' that she is not married to Corey Gamble
Academy names new CEO after years of Oscars drama, reforms

Academy names new CEO after years of Oscars drama, reforms
Kanye West girlfriend Chaney Jones rejects split rumours

Kanye West girlfriend Chaney Jones rejects split rumours
Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to her promotion

Johnny Depp lawyer Camille Vasquez reacts to her promotion
Harvey Weinstein claims millions in compensation for 2019 car accident

Harvey Weinstein claims millions in compensation for 2019 car accident
Meghan Markle avoided 'like a plague' with 'freezing cold' boos

Meghan Markle avoided 'like a plague' with 'freezing cold' boos
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'frostiness' with royals 'quite telling' after Jubilee

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry 'frostiness' with royals 'quite telling' after Jubilee

Latest

view all