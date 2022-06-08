 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's take to 'environmental conservation' blasted

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been accused of ‘not caring’ about what people think ‘following ‘lectures’ about uses of private jets.

This claim has been offered by Jeremy Vine on Channel 5.

He spoke in reference to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s all-talk take on environmental preservation and was quoted saying, “I’m just thinking that maybe they don’t care what anybody thinks of them.”

“You probably can’t take EasyJet to California, but to get in standard class and sit in row F wouldn’t be that difficult for them would it?”

Broadcaster Iain Dale chimed in at this point and also offered his two cents, claiming, “Well, I don’t mind if they sit in seat 1A, I mean I would expect a member of the royal family to be in first class.”

“Otherwise, what’s the point in being a member of the royal family if you can’t fly first class.”

“It’s just when we’re constantly lectured by the two of them on how we should live our lives and take care of the planet and all the rest of it.”

